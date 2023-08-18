First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Days in place this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: The heat continues making its presence known as temperatures are expected to climb back into the low 100s today. The heat today will feel more like a “dry heat” since the dewpoints are sitting the mid 50s to low 60s. Another high-pressure ridge has set up just off to our west and will continue to move east towards us, keeping this excessive heat around for a while. No rain is expected for today, which will only continue to worsen drought conditions and increase the danger for wildfires.

Saturday: A First Alert Weather Day is in place starting Saturday due to the excessive heat and building humidity heading into this weekend. As the high-pressure ridge continues moving eastward, the heat continues to build, which will only increase daily high temperatures. Heading into Saturday afternoon, highs are expected to reach 102 and may even surpass that in some places. Heading into the evening, temperatures won’t cool off too much with lows in the mid 70s overnight.

Extended forecast: Another First Alert Weather Day is in place for Sunday as dangerous and potentially record-breaking heat continues this weekend and likely continuing into next week. Little to no rain is expected over the next week. This will only exacerbate drought conditions on top of wildfire danger. Tracking the tropics, the Atlantic currently has 4 disturbances all varying in terms of the likelihood they become a tropical system. We will continue to keep an eye on these especially as we are about to enter peak hurricane season.

