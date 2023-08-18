Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: dangerous heat expected this weekend and all next week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: We are ending off the work and school week with blazing hot conditions. Temperatures will gradually start too “cool off” throughout this evening into tonight under a mostly clear sky. Expect low temperatures to bottom out in the lower to middle 70s by early morning.

THIS WEEKEND: First Alert Weather Days will begin to go into effect starting this weekend as the heat cranks up across central Mississippi. High temperatures for Saturday and Sunday afternoon are forecast to top out in the lower 100s with heat indices up to 105 to 115. Be safe and smart when spending time outdoors in this excessive heat. Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks from the outdoors.

EXTENDED FORECAST: All of next week will also feature First Alert Weather Days with the potential for record breaking heat. A strong ridge of high pressure is expected to dominate across a large portion of the country, keeping our weather hot and mostly dry. High temperatures look to reach the lower 100s potentially every single day through the end of our 7-day forecast.

