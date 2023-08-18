First to Alert: Dangerous Heat for the Weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another pleasant start for us on this Friday morning with lows in the upper 60s for most. The afternoon will bring highs well above average (upper 90s and low 100s), but humidity remains relatively low, so it won’t feel as bad as what’s coming for us on the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, First Alert Weather Days are in place for your Saturday and Sunday afternoons as highs continue to soar into the triple digits. Mugginess will be on the rise and heat alerts such as heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will likely be back in the picture for us.

This will kickstart us into another unusually long stretch of extreme heat in the southeast. First Alert Weather Days are likely to be issued for your week next week too, as we could see record-breaking temperatures at times.

Rain will not be a factor for us for at least the next seven days, so remember to adhere to burn bans in this drought and stick to heat safety precautions as we go into the weekend and next week.

