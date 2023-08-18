Family of five, dog, escape Jackson house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family of five and their dog escaped a house fire in Jackson Friday morning.

The blaze broke out on Forest Avenue near Oaklawn Drive.

Fire crews said the mother woke up and was able to get everyone out.

WLBT is working to find out how the fire started.

