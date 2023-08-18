‘Don’t touch the zoo’: Council member, community leaders speak out against talks of closing West Jackson park

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman is calling talks to defund the Jackson Zoological Park a “knee-jerk reaction” to a budget shortfall.

And it’s an action that he says, if taken, would hurt not only West Jackson but the city as a whole.

Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley was joined by several community leaders Friday to stand against closing the century-old park.

He said the city shouldn’t sacrifice the historic facility on West Capitol Street solely to free up money for the 2024 budget year.

“We can’t just come out with some knee-jerk reaction and say, ‘cut it,’” he said. “It doesn’t work that way. There’s too much money involved, too many people involved. Our future’s involved. Our past is involved.”

“There’s too much at stake here for some spreadsheet-type correction,” he continued. “Don’t touch the zoo. Leave it alone. Because if you break the zoo, you’re gonna break a whole lot of other things as well.”

The press conference comes just days after council members discussed closing the zoo as a way to cut costs in light of other needs, such as rising property insurance premiums and demands for firefighter pay increases.

Parks and Recreation is seeking $1.6 million to fund the zoo for the 2024 fiscal year. That amount is far less than what the park brought in this year in revenue, just $75,000.

The fiscal year runs from October 1 of the current year to September 30 of the following year.

“If we had a 100 percent increase, a 110 percent participation increase, that’s only $110,000,” Council President Aaron Banks said. “You did 200 percent, that’s still not even 10 percent of $1.8 million, and that’s hard to justify [for] a city with so many other problems.”

Hartley disagrees, saying that even if the zoo is shut down, the city would have to maintain the park until all the animals are relocated.

“It’s not like closing up a store or something. There are animals to be fed, there’s a food budget, there’s personnel, there’s medical,” he said. “There are all sorts of different costs that we’re going into the next year with. That’s what you’re not being told.”

Rickey Jones, president of the Zoo Area Progressive Partnership, argued the zoo’s economic impact far outweighs the city’s investment.

He pointed to a study drawn up in 2016 to back up his point.

According to that report, the zoo had an economic impact of approximately $7.9 million.

The study was conducted with the help of Millsaps College and looked at the economic impact the zoo’s employment, capital investments, and attendance had on the capital city.

The zoo, though, was a much busier place in 2016.

That year, the park drew approximately 106,000 visitors, compared to the 14,768 that visited between January 1 and August 18 of this year and the 18,282 people that came to the park in 2022.

“From an operations standpoint, we have a zoo that not only employs individuals, but it also spurs opportunities for goods and services to be purchased outside the zoo,” he said. “When we start talking about return on investment, we’ve got to start looking at the impact that is having in this area right here.”

Rickey Jones, president of the Zoo Area Progressive Partnership, points to the zoo's economic impact on the city. (WLBT)

Sandra Thompson, with Voice of Calvary Ministries, said the zoo has been an anchor for the city for years and should continue to be as several groups work to address blight.

“We have the opportunity to build over 200 homes right here in... the area surrounding the zoo,” she said. “We need the zoo here to help us create a better area for the community and for the tax base purposes.”

Hartley said the city has already addressed one of the major issues detracting from the zoo - the condition of West Capitol Street.

“We paved the road from I-220 all the way down to Boling Street. You have a different view of Capitol Street,” he said. “We’re building up this area. What we want is the folks of Jackson to understand, let’s keep this investment going.”

More investment is needed, with the zoo being on a steep decline for years.

In addition to falling attendance, in the last 12 years, more than 500 animals there have died, gotten killed, or gone missing.

The most recent USDA inspection conducted back in July showed an Asiatic Black Bear temporarily went into a hallway behind its exhibit after a door wasn’t properly shut.

The animal never got out of the enclosure and was discovered in the hallway one to two hours later.

USDA Inspection by Anthony Warren on Scribd

Heather Logan, also with the Zoo Area Progressive Partnership, challenged Jackson leaders to invest more in the zoo to make it the park it could be.

She said the city also should embrace the history of the century-old park.

“There are 10 different spaces inside the Jackson Zoo that are Mississippi landmarks,” she said. “There’s the monkey castle, there’s the rhino exhibit. There [are] the pylons that blind the way into the zoo. These things are historic and have been here for a century.”

She said ZAPP has identified several grants the city could apply for based on the zoo’s historic status.

“If we were to close the zoo or turn it into something else, we have lost a chunk of our history as a city.”

Hartley, meanwhile, touted the improvements made at the park since Jackson took over operations back in 2019, including obtaining its USDA permit and making some $500,000 in improvements needed to obtain that permit.

“New partners are coming in. Other businesses, donors, they’re coming in,” he said. “What I’d like the folks in Jackson to know is this is not static. This is not wasting away over here. This is growing and building, and when you see that ($1.6 million) price tag, it’s an investment that will receive back, and have already received back.”

