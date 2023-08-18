Promote Your Business
Copiah Co. judge appointed in deadly Jones Co. church shooting case; reserve deputy out on bond

George Ryan Walters, 43, of Laurel was released from the Jones County Detention Center around 4:16 p.m.
George Ryan Walters, 43, of Laurel was released from the Jones County Detention Center around 4:16 p.m.(WDAM)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County reserve deputy accused of first-degree murder earlier this year bonded out of jail this afternoon after a $300,000 bond was set.

13th Circuit Court District Attorney Chris Hennis said Judge Lamar Pickard from Copiah County was appointed by the Supreme Court as judge over this case Friday afternoon. The judge set the suspect’s bond during a conference call.

According to the Jones County inmate roster, 43-year-old George Ryan Walters of Laurel was released from the detention center around 4:16 p.m.

During a hearing Friday at 1 p.m., Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson removed himself from the case.

Hennis, who is prosecuting the case after the Jones County District Attorney’s office recused itself, filed a motion for Williamson to recuse himself.

Williamson stated in court the that he had a personal relationship with Walters, citing that he had previously defended him in a chancery court matter and had a personal relationship with Walters’ father. Williamson previously served as counsel for South Central Regional Medical Center where Walters’ father was a board member.

Williamson said he would send the orders to the Supreme Court Friday afternoon.

Hennis could not comment on the case as it is an ongoing matter but stated that it was a grand jury’s decision to indict Walters.

Walters was indicted and taken into custody Wednesday on upgraded charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. He was initially charged with second-degree murder.

The suspect is accused of shooting and killing a man at The Rock Church after an altercation between the two in April.

An official said Walters was an off-duty Jones County Sheriff’s Department reserve deputy and was working as a member of the church’s security team at the time of the shooting incident.

