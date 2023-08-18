Construction projects to bring major improvements to the MS State Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can see major changes happening over at the State Fairgrounds.

We are just 49 days away from the Mississippi State Fair kicking off and with construction happening all over the property, it’s going to look a little different come October.

The first improvement project will improve the parking situation. Both the existing south parking lot and the old OYO Hotel property will be repaved and re-painted.

Commissioner Andy Gipson says those projects alone will add 600 parking spaces for attendees.

The second project will allow for a new type of event to happen at the state fair.

”It’s a rodeo arena outdoors. If you like the rodeo, you get to see a little bit of it here at the State Fair every evening. In the arena, we already had the dirt. So we actually were able to do that at practically no cost. We already had the stands that we’re assembling now,” Gipson said.

The third project, Gibson says, will help with safety. Security camera towers with lights are being installed in the south parking lot area.

“We actually have cameras that are set up inside our Coliseum that are monitored. This will be the first time we’ve had those kinds of cameras in the south parking lot,” Gipson explained. “We’re gonna be putting in the concrete foundation for the lighting poles and so forth. We’re going to have the same type of security state law enforcement here. Joint Task Force, state, county, and local law enforcement. So it’s going to be the safest place in Mississippi. So come on out and enjoy the fun.”

The deadline for these projects is September 30 - just 5 days before the fair begins on October 5. But Gipson says they will be complete and ready for you and your family to enjoy.

The fair will run from October 5 through October 15.

