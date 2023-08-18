Promote Your Business
Coach Hall beginning to see separation in QB1 competition at Southern Miss

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Miss football head coach Will Hall revealed after practice Friday morning that he is starting to see separation on who will be the Golden Eagles’ starting quarterback for the 2023 season.

The race for the QB1 spot this fall has always been between Clemson transfer Billy Wiles and Houston transfer and French Camp, Mississippi native Holman Edwards.

“I’ll be able to tell you in a few days,” Coach Hall said when jokingly asked who will be the backup quarterback. “We’ve gone through 13 practices, and I think there’s been a little bit of separation going into the last scrimmage. They are both playing really well right now. We’re going to play them in the scrimmage tomorrow... we’ll gather all of that data and do what is best for our football program.”

Coach Hall’s ambition is to name a starting QB ahead of the program’s season opener.

Southern Miss will conclude its fall camp Saturday with a scrimmage game.

USM will open its 2023 campaign on Saturday, September 2, against Alcorn State at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg at 6 p.m. It will be streamed on ESPN Plus.

