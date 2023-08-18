Burn ban lifted from 10 Miss. parks, lakes

Promote Your Business
Sam A. Baker Park hosts informational meeting
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Effective Immediately, The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) has lifted the burn ban on 10 Mississippi State Parks.

Here are the parks:

  • Trace
  • Legion
  • Lake Lowndes
  • John Kyle
  • Tombigbee
  • J.P. Coleman
  • Wall Doxey
  • George P. Cossar
  • Hugh White
  • Leroy Percy

In addition, the burn ban has also been lifted on Lake Lamar Bruce and Tippah County Lake.

All other Mississippi State Parks and State Lakes are still under a burn ban until further notice. This burn ban prohibits the use of all open fires such as campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning, and field burning.

You are able to utilize propane or gas grills, propane or gas heaters, and charcoal grills (briquettes must be cooled and doused in water before disposal).

Violations of the burn ban could result in fines ranging from $100 to $500.

