Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
First Day of School Photo Contest
St. Jude Dream Home
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs

The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo, Tropicana, MGM Grand and SAHARA.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) – Seven well-known hotels on the Las Vegas Strip are being reported for having bed bugs in the past couple years.

That’s according to records from the Southern Nevada Health District that are now public.

The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Circus Circus, Palazzo, Tropicana, MGM Grand and SAHARA.

Most or all of the facilities have protocols for prevention and treatment of bed bugs and appear to have promptly addressed the problem.

Experts say hotel guests can check for bedbugs by turning off the lights and using a flashlight to inspect beds and sofas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mistrial declared in case of father, son accused of shooting at FedEx driver
Accused killer William ‘Polo’ Edwards called witness in upcoming murder trial more than 600...
Accused killer William ‘Polo’ Edwards called witness in upcoming murder trial more than 600 times from jail, state says
From left to right: Jadarrius McKnight, 24, Jamarion Perkins, 17, Zackeri Reason, 18, and...
3 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to a double homicide in Natchez
‘This is a serious matter’: Several JPS leaders placed on paid leave following ‘testing...
‘This is a serious matter’: Several JPS leaders placed on paid leave following ‘testing irregularities’
A person is dead following a car crash Thursday in Madison County.
Person pronounced dead on the scene after fiery Madison Co. car crash

Latest News

Tree damage from a possible tornado is a familiar sight in the South and Midwest, but not in...
Rhode Island tornado lifts car as New England storms flood roads, topple trees
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister...
US, Japan and South Korea are bolstering mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
Foreign bomb threat called in to Canton Elementary School
Foreign bomb threat called in to Canton Elementary School
Good Samaritans rescue man and woman inside car swallowed by sinkhole in Irondequoit on...
Car with 2 people falls into sinkhole