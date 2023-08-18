Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
First Day of School Photo Contest
St. Jude Dream Home
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Hay falls from truck, causing 6-vehicle crash in Ridgeland

6-vehicle in Ridgeland sends 2 to hospital
6-vehicle in Ridgeland sends 2 to hospital(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A 6-vehicle pile-up on Interstate 220 in Ridgeland sent two people to the hospital Friday morning.

Ridgeland Police Chief Bryan Myers says several bales of hay fell off a truck, which caused the serious backup.

It happened north of Highland Colony Parkway around 9 a.m.

MDOT temporarily shut down all lanes of traffic so crews could clear the debris out of the road, but the scene has since cleared.

WLBT is working to find out the conditions of the people who had to be transported to the hospital.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mistrial declared in case of father, son accused of shooting at FedEx driver
Accused killer William ‘Polo’ Edwards called witness in upcoming murder trial more than 600...
Accused killer William ‘Polo’ Edwards called witness in upcoming murder trial more than 600 times from jail, state says
From left to right: Jadarrius McKnight, 24, Jamarion Perkins, 17, Zackeri Reason, 18, and...
3 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to a double homicide in Natchez
‘This is a serious matter’: Several JPS leaders placed on paid leave following ‘testing...
‘This is a serious matter’: Several JPS leaders placed on paid leave following ‘testing irregularities’
A person is dead following a car crash Thursday in Madison County.
Person pronounced dead on the scene after fiery Madison Co. car crash

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Elise's Friday Morning Forecast
ARCHIVO - El tackle ofensivo de los Ravens de Baltimore Michael Oher sentado en el banco...
Agreement central to a public dispute between Michael Oher and the Tuohys is being questioned
Family of five, dog, escape Jackson house fire
Family of five, dog, escape Jackson house fire