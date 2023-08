Court declares mistrial in case of father, son accused of shooting at FedEx driver

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A judge declared a mistrial in the case involving a white father and son, Greg and Brandon Case, charged with attempted murder for shooting at a Black FedEx Driver, D’Monterrio Gibson.

The judge declared the mistrial minutes into Day 3 of trial for the father and son accused of shooting at Gibson.

Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Charles Case, charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy, and shooting into the vehicle driven by D’Monterrio Gibson in January 2022, sat with their attorneys in a small courtroom full of spectators.

Thursday, defense attorneys said a key witness in the case, Detective Vincent Fernando with the Brookhaven Police Department, violated multiple rules while on the witness stand. He blurted out statements that were excluded in this trial and withheld evidence, attorneys said to the judge, asking the judge for a mistrial.

D’Monterrio Gibson’s attorneys disagreed, arguing that a mistrial was unnecessary, but the judge said he “had no other choice,” but to grant the motion for a mistrial.

Here’s a recap of what happened on Day 2 of the trial.

