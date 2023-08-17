Two people escape house fire in Copiah Co.

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people safely escaped a house fire in Copiah County Thursday morning.

It happened on Harris Street in Crystal Springs around 4 a.m.

The Hopewell Fire Department was on the scene putting out hotspots, but they had to keep refilling a tanker with water.

WLBT is working to find out what caused the fire.

