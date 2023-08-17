Two people escape house fire in Copiah Co.
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people safely escaped a house fire in Copiah County Thursday morning.
It happened on Harris Street in Crystal Springs around 4 a.m.
The Hopewell Fire Department was on the scene putting out hotspots, but they had to keep refilling a tanker with water.
WLBT is working to find out what caused the fire.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.