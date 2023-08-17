Three juveniles arrested after a string of car break-ins in Canton caught on camera

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many of you who stay in the King Ranch area are getting some relief after being victims of car break-ins.

According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the area has been a hotspot for months. With the latest arrests, Brown believes that these suspects may be connected to them all.

Vehicle after vehicle, juveniles can be seen in video obtained by 3 on your side going door to door, pulling car handles, breaking in, and stealing anything personal and valuable.

“Some people left their weapon in [their cars], some people left jewelry, they were even getting garage door openers,” Chief Brown said.

This all happened on Dogwood Drive, where homeowners say this has been an issue for months.

“We were able to catch some of the juveniles late Monday evening due to surveillance that these people in this neighborhood have on their home,” Brown said.

Chief Brown says the suspects arrested range from ages thirteen to sixteen years old. He could not disclose their identity because they are juveniles, but he says they face multiple charges - including burglary and trespassing.

Those suspects are currently waiting for their initial court appearance. More officers on the street are what Chief Brown says people will be seeing more of because of these crimes.

During a ride-along, he suggests that homeowners and businesses... “get a ring doorbell or get some kind of camera that’s going to show the security of their home, their vehicles in their yard,” he said. “It’s very valuable to the police department because we’re able to solve crimes when things like that take place.

Brown says more arrests are expected, but in the meantime, he urges anyone with any information about these crimes to please contact the Canton Police Department or crime stoppers.

