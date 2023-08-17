Promote Your Business
‘This is a serious matter’: Several JPS leaders placed on paid leave following ‘testing irregularities’

By WLBT Staff and Christopher Fields
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Leaders at seven Jackson public schools have been placed on paid leave following “testing irregularities” in the district.

The announcement was made Thursday by Superintendent Errick Greene, in which he said he was notified of these irregularities on Monday by the Mississippi Department of Education. The irregularities were discovered at seven JPS schools.

Greene was told by MDE to conduct an internal investigation “to better understand what occurred in those schools.”

The investigation can last up to fifteen working days, he explained. When those days are up, JPS must submit its findings back to MDE.

School leaders at the schools with the irregularities have been placed on administrative leave with pay to allow JPS time to do a “thorough investigation.”

“This is a serious matter,” Greene stated. “And we are acting with expediency and intentionality.”

At the same time, he noted, the issue is not district-wide. He called the issues, instead, “isolated.”

