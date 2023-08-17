Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
First Day of School Photo Contest
St. Jude Dream Home
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour could break $2 billion in U.S. sales alone

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour on May 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour on May 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.(AP photo | George Walker IV | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour could top $2 billion in ticket sales just for its stops in North America.

Survey data from research firm QuestionPro suggests the tour could gross $2.2 billion in sales for that leg of the tour.

The total represents primary ticket sales for the U.S. tour dates Swift just finished in Los Angeles -- plus a second North American leg coming next year.

The survey calculated its estimate using the average ticket price, attendance per show and the number of show dates.

It’s yet another example of Swift’s enormous star power and influence on local economies in the U.S.

Analysts are calling such sales unprecedented.

The average attendance per show has been about 72,500. Swift has 68 shows in total in North America.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. Lee Robinson
JPD veteran found dead Wednesday morning
Missing woman’s body found by construction worker under I-55 bridge
Missing woman’s body found by construction worker under I-55 bridge
Man riding bicycle dead after trailer detaches from truck, crashes into him in Rankin County
Bicyclist fatality struck by detached trailer from truck in Rankin County
Day 2 of Trial: Father and son accused of shooting at FedEx driver
Detective has recorded interview, but never turned it in as evidence following alleged shooting of FedEx driver
High-speed chase involving stolen vehicles results in one crash, three arrests
High-speed chase involving stolen vehicles results in one crash, three arrests

Latest News

Workers at a Medicaid call center in Jefferson City, Mo., field questions and review...
Feds raise concerns about long call center wait times as millions dropped from Medicaid
A person is dead following a car crash Thursday in Madison County.
Person pronounced dead on the scene after fiery Madison Co. car crash
File - Townhomes under construction are shown in Mars, Pa., on May, 27, 2022. On Thursday,...
Average long-term US mortgage rate climbs to 7.09% this week to highest level in more than 20 years
A sixth person has died after a house exploded in Plum, Pennsylvania, last weekend. (KDKA, RING...
Sixth person dies after Pennsylvania house explosion