Provine football has sites set on first playoff birth since 2019

The Rams went 5-5 in 2022, but had three losses by one score
The Rams look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019
The Rams look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Provine football finished 5-5 last season and missed the playoffs, but three of the Rams’ losses came by one score, including a double-overtime loss to Callaway in week three.

The Rams know if a couple of plays went differently, their season could’ve had a much different outcome, and they’re using that as motivation for this season.

“We lost those games, we hated to lose them, it kicked us out of the playoff contention,” said head coach Tim Wilson. “So, hopefully this year these guys will learn from that, and they’ll finish those type of games and will be able to be in the playoffs.”

While the losses were difficult for the Rams, they’re using them as a lesson for this season.

“I feel like we can’t make the same mistake twice. It gives us motivation to do better, and the drive,” said senior quarterback John White.

Friday, the Rams will take the field for the first time this season, with a jamboree against Murrah. Wilson wants to make sure his players are able to play in the high temperatures they’ll be seeing the first few weeks of the season.

“This scrimmage on Friday for me basically is to get these guys in that 7:00 heat, see how they respond for two quarters, probably get as many reps as we can with the starter guys so they can kind of get used to it,” he said.

The players are confident in their team this season.

“I feel like we’re going to see a lot,” White said. “Throughout the summer, we’ve been working hard so, it’s just time to put it on the field.”

“We’re going to see a lot,” said senior defensive lineman Dontez Shannon. “A lot of big things, a lot of new things, a lot of good things.”

The goal for the Rams: make their first postseason since 2019, and go from there.

“The energy, since I’ve been here in the 9th grade, it’s just different here, because everybody wants it,” White said. “Everybody knows what they want; the first round of the playoffs.”

Provine football opens its season with a game against Callaway at Hughes Field on August 25.

