MRA football coach Herbert Davis back in the hospital

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - After being admitted to the hospital last week, and later released, MRA football coach Herbert Davis was re-admitted to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Davis will have a procedure on Thursday to alleviate fluid around his heart, MRA Athletic Director Ross Hailey said.

Defensive Coordinator Danny White will continue to serve as interim head coach in Davis’ absence.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.