MRA football coach Herbert Davis back in the hospital

Davis will have a procedure on Thursday to alleviate fluid around his heart, MRA Athletic Director Ross Hailey said.
Herbert Davis was hospitalized again, after spending five days in the hospital last week
Herbert Davis was hospitalized again, after spending five days in the hospital last week
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - After being admitted to the hospital last week, and later released, MRA football coach Herbert Davis was re-admitted to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Davis will have a procedure on Thursday to alleviate fluid around his heart, MRA Athletic Director Ross Hailey said.

Defensive Coordinator Danny White will continue to serve as interim head coach in Davis’ absence.

