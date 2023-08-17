Promote Your Business
Mother and child injured during house fire in Jackson, authorities say

Mother and child injured during house fire in Jackson, authorities say
Mother and child injured during house fire in Jackson, authorities say(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to authorities, a mother and child were injured during a fire in Jackson Thursday afternoon.

The fire occurred on Claiborne Avenue and firefighters are now working to find out how it happened.

This is a developing story.

