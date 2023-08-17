Mother and child injured during house fire in Jackson, authorities say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to authorities, a mother and child were injured during a fire in Jackson Thursday afternoon.

The fire occurred on Claiborne Avenue and firefighters are now working to find out how it happened.

This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.