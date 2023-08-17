Mother and child injured during house fire in Jackson, authorities say
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to authorities, a mother and child were injured during a fire in Jackson Thursday afternoon.
The fire occurred on Claiborne Avenue and firefighters are now working to find out how it happened.
This is a developing story.
