Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
First Day of School Photo Contest
St. Jude Dream Home
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

MFC IMT activated to help coordinate wildfire efforts due to weather conditions

By Howard Ballou
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Forestry Commission mobilized an Incident Management Team to coordinate operations due to the current hot, dry, and windy weather conditions.

A team of approximately 24 IMT personnel from various parts of the state set up operations in Wiggins, Mississippi, last week. The IMT is working with local, state, and federal partners to pool resources to effectively manage areas with the highest risk for wildfires.

The IMTs will remain deployed as long as they are needed.

According to Russell Bozeman, Mississippi’s State Forester, the IMT is “organized using the nationally recognized National Incident Management System, and with this extensive training, the team will provide organizational structure to help improve the efficiency and effectiveness of operations.”

“We stand ready to provide an experienced incident management team and post the team members where they are needed most in the current state of dry weather conditions,” he continued.

The MFC IMT is a collaboration of MFC employees who perform various tasks related to incident response. The IMT trains and responds statewide to disaster events such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires.

The IMT also conducts training exercises, such as the MFC Heavy Equipment Academy for MFC employees.

This activation of the MFC IMT is a proactive measure to ensure the safety and well-being of Mississippi residents during this period of heightened wildfire risk.

By coordinating efforts and resources, the IMT aims to enhance the overall response capabilities and effectively manage the situation.

The MFC wants to discourage residents from burning outdoors and pay attention to local burn bans.

For more information and updates on the wildfire situation and to view current burn bans, please visit the Mississippi Forestry Commission website at www.mfc.ms.gov.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing woman’s body found by construction worker under I-55 bridge
Missing woman’s body found by construction worker under I-55 bridge
Capt. Lee Robinson
JPD veteran found dead Wednesday morning
The August 11 filing claims Old Town Middle School failed to report the actions of Marchenne...
Lawsuit accuses Madison Co. Schools of covering up alleged assault of middle school student
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker from Fayetteville,...
Military vet dies in I-10 crash traveling back home after family tragedy
Man riding bicycle dead after trailer detaches from truck, crashes into him in Rankin County
Bicyclist fatality struck by detached trailer from truck in Rankin County

Latest News

Garrard-Black was not injured after becoming a target for the bull. She says she wants to use...
Mississippi woman hopes to use the attention of viral bull poker video to help children and youth
Could the Jackson Zoo be defunded to cover rising property insurance costs?
JPD: Man charged with murder after found sitting next to dead 21-year-old at dining room table
JPD: Man charged with murder after 21-year-old found dead near dining room table
Provine football preview