JPD: Man charged with murder after 21-year-old found dead near dining room table

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police has charged a man with murder after he was seen sitting next to a body at a dining room table.

According to JPD, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Segrua Avenue in reference to a shooting on Tuesday around 9 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers came in contact with 47-year-old Sharone Brown sitting at a dining room table next to the dead body of a 21-year-old man lying on the floor.

Brown was taken into custody and taken to police headquarters. He was subsequently charged with murder.

The identity of the victim has not been revealed at this time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234

