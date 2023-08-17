Hinds County held in contempt for failing to bring courthouse up to ADA standards

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge has held Hinds County in contempt for failing to bring its downtown courthouse into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Tom Lee held the county in contempt for failing to renovate the historic facility and construct an accessible unisex bathroom on the first floor.

Lee ordered the county to complete the construction of the bathroom within six months of the date of the August 15 order and mandated the county be assessed a $500-a-day penalty for each day beyond six months the work is not complete. After 30 days, that fee would be increased to $750.

The ruling comes more than six years after Fondren resident Dr. Scott Crawford first filed suit against the county for failing to address accessibility barriers at the courthouse, and nearly two years after Lee signed off on a consent judgment requiring the county to make improvements.

Crawford, who uses an electric wheelchair, had been called down to the courthouse for jury duty. Among obstacles, the court’s main entrance was not wheelchair accessible. Meanwhile, there were no cutouts in the jury waiting room to accommodate him or his chair. There also was no way for him to access the jury box or judge’s bench.

Additionally, Crawford learned the public restrooms were not accessible. To have access to a restroom large enough to accommodate his wheelchair, he had to be escorted to a separate restroom by the bailiff, court records indicate.

As part of the 2021 consent agreement, the county was required to construct an accessible bathroom on the first, second, and third floors of the Pascagoula Street facility, with the first restroom to be completed within 1.5 years of the consent judgment’s entry.

As of August 17, however, the restroom has not been completed, with the county telling the judge the work had yet to get underway.

“A ‘court may relieve a party... from a final judgment, order, or proceeding’ when, among other reasons, ‘applying [the judgment] prospectively is no longer equitable,’” Lee wrote. “Here, the county has not suggested why it would be inequitable to hold it to the terms of the consent decree, and it has otherwise offered no reason why the court should modify [it].”

Instead, he said the county only “acknowledges that the work has not been done, and states that it ‘has obtained an updated estimate on the Phase I Renovations from [the] architect,’ that it ‘is in the process of obtaining a contractor for the project,’ and once that occurs, ‘the project will take eight to 10 months to complete.’”

The county also objected to a request from Crawford that the restroom be completed in 90 days, saying it would be impossible to do within that timeframe, saying they would like the deadline extended to April 20, 2024.

Lee settled on giving the county an additional six months. “Despite the lack of evidence to show that the county could not possibly complete the required work within the 90 days suggested... the court considers it unlikely that the work could be performed in that limited amount of time,” Lee wrote. “Neither is the court persuaded, however, that the county should be given an extra year... when it has not even bothered to explain why it failed to complete the work in a timely manner in the first place.”

Crawford and Hinds County officials were not immediately available for comment.

