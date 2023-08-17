Promote Your Business
Heating Up Into the Weekend

Elise’s Forecast
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The forecast remains on track for us to start heating back up again this afternoon. Starting off pleasant though with most people seeing 60s again out the door! Highs will range from the low to upper 90s with no rain expected.

Fire danger will continue through the end of the week as dry air sticks around. Unfortunately, the cooler air is on its way out and today may be the last day in the 90s for a good portion of the area. We expect to see widespread triple digits starting Friday and lingering through the next week. Humidity will be on the rise by the weekend, so heat alerts are likely by Saturday and will persist as long as “feels like” number reach up to 110 degrees (also most of next week).

Rain is nowhere to be found in the next 7 days, so make sure you’re remembering heat safety and adhering to any burn bans.

The tropics are starting to pick up, but there is nothing to impact us in the near future.

