First Alert Forecast: hotter weather expected into the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Slightly warmer temperatures are expected this afternoon as we begin to see a shift in our weather pattern. Highs in most spots should top out in the middle 90s under a mostly sunny sky. While it will be hotter out today, humidity levels will still remain tolerable. It won’t be as cool out tonight with overnight low temperatures down in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

FRIDAY: It will be noticeably hotter on Friday as we really start to see the heat crank up. A strong ridge of high pressure is on track to build in overhead, which will result in temperatures back in the upper 90s to lower 100s tomorrow afternoon. This strong ridge will also keep our weather dry to wrap up the work week and over the days ahead.

Drought conditions continue to slowly worsen across central and southwest MS due to the lack of rainfall and hot weather. A moderate and severe drought are beginning to spread northward as of the latest report. #mswx pic.twitter.com/JIeseOZ2Uh — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) August 17, 2023

EXTENDED FORECAST: 100-degree weather will be possible on a daily basis for a while as long as upper-level ridging dominates across the region. Heat Alerts are also expected to be in effect most days for the threat of heat stress and heat-related illnesses. With dry conditions also continuing, wildfire danger will likely also be a threat. Make sure to heed to local burn bans in effect.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.