First Alert Forecast: dangerous heat potential returns into the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: A quiet, warm evening will shape up with tolerable humidity levels continuing across central and southwest MS. Temperatures are forecast to bottom out in the middle 60s to lower 70s under a mostly clear sky.

FRIDAY: It will be noticeably hotter on Friday as we really start to see the heat crank up. A strong ridge of high pressure is on track to build in overhead, which will result in temperatures back in the upper 90s to lower 100s tomorrow afternoon. This strong ridge will also keep our weather dry to wrap up the work week and over the days ahead.

Drought conditions continue to slowly worsen across central and southwest MS due to the lack of rainfall and hot weather. A moderate and severe drought are beginning to spread northward as of the latest report. #mswx pic.twitter.com/JIeseOZ2Uh — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) August 17, 2023

EXTENDED FORECAST: 100-degree weather will be possible on a daily basis for a while as long as upper-level ridging dominates across the region. Heat Alerts are also expected to be in effect most days for the threat of heat stress and heat-related illnesses. With dry conditions also continuing, wildfire danger will likely also be a threat. Make sure to heed local burn bans in effect.

