FEMA representatives to visit affected Moss Point neighborhoods

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Thursday representatives from the agency will be visiting affected areas in Jackson and Jasper counties.

FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams and FEMA-contracted home inspectors will be working in the areas following the major disaster declaration for the June 14-19 storms, straight-line winds and tornados.

The DSA teams will go door-to-door in neighborhoods and help residents who want to apply for federal assistance. They’re expected to be in the field starting Saturday, August 19.

Using mobile technology, DSA personnel can help applicants complete their disaster assistance applications or update an existing FEMA application. They can also answer questions about federal assistance.

DSA teams wear FEMA attire and have federal photo ID badges. If a badge is not visible, ask them to show it to you. They will not ask for money.

It’s not necessary to wait for a DSA visit to apply for help. Survivors can go online to disasterassistance.gov, or call the 24/7 hotline at 800-621-3362.

A Disaster Recovery Center will also be opened at the Moss Point Recreation Center on Denny Street. It will open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and again on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Hours during the week are 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Also at the center, residents can talk with representatives from the Small Business Administration (SBA) about the assistance it offers, including SBA loans.

Starting as soon as this weekend, FEMA-contracted home inspectors also will be in neighborhoods, but they will call applicants first to schedule a home inspection. FEMA inspectors do not wear FEMA attire, but they will have an official “FEMA Contractor” photo ID. If a badge is not visible, ask the inspector to show it to you.

FEMA inspectors will have your nine-digit FEMA registration number. They never ask for money. They will not ask for bank account information or a Social Security number.

Other disaster recovery personnel, including representatives for insurance companies or other government agencies, may be in your neighborhood. They are not associated with your application for FEMA disaster assistance. If you have questions whether someone is representing FEMA, call the FEMA Helpline at 800- 621-3362.

Moss Point officials also want to remind residents to register for long term help. You can register with the Moss Point Long Term Recovery Commission by calling Catholic Charities at 228-701-0555. Leave a message with your information, and a representative will call you back.

For the latest information on recovery from the June tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4727. On Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.

