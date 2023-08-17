‘Familiar face’ gets 25 years after July standoff in Madison subdivision

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 26-year-old man who is a “familiar face” to law enforcement has been sentenced following a standoff in a Madison subdivision last month.

On July 29, police were called to the Cypress Lake subdivision due to reports of a man assaulting a woman. The woman had clearly been beaten, police said, and was suffering from multiple injuries.

Brandon Bly, 26, had administered the beating, and officers began attempts to contact him while rendering medical aid to the woman he had beaten.

Bly then barricaded himself, along with Bly’s four-year-old nephew, inside a home. He refused to cooperate for three hours, but, ultimately, he was taken into custody without further incident.

The four-year-old child was unharmed.

On August 11, Bly was sentenced to thirteen years for violating the terms of his probation for a previous house burglary conviction, and twelve years to serve consecutively for the July 29 aggravated domestic violence charge.

This resulted in a total of twenty-five years to serve in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

“Mr. Bly is a familiar face to the Madison Cunty criminal justice system,” stated District Attorney Bubba Bramlett continued. “While only twenty-six years old, he has been to prison before, and the thirteen years that were hanging over his head were basically putting the ball in his court to do right. He didn’t, and he ended up back in our court. He will now serve those thirteen years and then serve an additional twelve years for this most recent incident.”

