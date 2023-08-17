Dixon defeats incumbent Supervisor Credell Calhoun for Hinds County District 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Eight days after the primary elections, yet another incumbent Hinds County supervisor has lost the race for re-election.

Deborah Dixon has defeated incumbent Supervisor Credell Calhoun in the Democratic primary race for Hinds County District 3.

Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace told WLBT the final vote count shows that Dixon prevailed outright.

District 2 Supervisor David Archie lost by 2,000 uncertified votes to Anthony “Tony” Smith.

Runoffs for Hinds County Supervisors’ races still must be held for Districts 4 and 5. Voting will be held on August 29.

According to Wallace, vote counts should be certified Thursday.

