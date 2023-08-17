Promote Your Business
Bystanders save child swept off pier by wave

Take a Look at This: A girl is saved from being swept out to sea; a car is swallowed by a sinkhole. (CNN, WHAM, @NDEVONCOUNCIL, GINA HELSEL)
By CNN Newsource staff and Jeremy Roth, CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ILFRACOMBE, England (CNN) - A little girl is OK thanks to some brave bystanders after a rogue wave pulled her from a pier into rough waters.

The shocking moment turned a pair of bystanders into a pair of heroes, and it was caught on camera.

It started when a large wave swept a child off a pier and into the harbour Aug. 3 at a tourist destination on the North Devon coast in southwest England.

The child tried to swim against the intense current but started to get pulled toward the open water.

Thankfully, a bystander sprang into action, springing into the rough surf. As he got control of the child, another onlooker tossed them both a life preserver.

Officials later issued a warning about the area’s high tides.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

