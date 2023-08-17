Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
First Day of School Photo Contest
St. Jude Dream Home
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Burn ban issued at all Mississippi state parks, fishing lakes

(MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI (WMC) - The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) has issued a statewide burn ban at all state parks and state fishing lakes until further notice.

The ban comes in response to dry weather and prohibits all open fires, such as campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning and field burning.

Visitors are still allowed to use propane or gas grills, propane or gas heaters or charcoal grills.

Anyone found burning while the ban is in effect could face a fine from $100 to $500.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. Lee Robinson
JPD veteran found dead Wednesday morning
Missing woman’s body found by construction worker under I-55 bridge
Missing woman’s body found by construction worker under I-55 bridge
Man riding bicycle dead after trailer detaches from truck, crashes into him in Rankin County
Bicyclist fatality struck by detached trailer from truck in Rankin County
Day 2 of Trial: Father and son accused of shooting at FedEx driver
Detective has recorded interview, but never turned it in as evidence following alleged shooting of FedEx driver
High-speed chase involving stolen vehicles results in one crash, three arrests
High-speed chase involving stolen vehicles results in one crash, three arrests

Latest News

A person is dead following a car crash Thursday in Madison County.
Person pronounced dead on the scene after fiery Madison Co. car crash
‘Familiar face’ gets 25 years after July standoff in Madison subdivision
‘Familiar face’ gets 25 years after July standoff in Madison subdivision
Rudy Warnock
Bribery trial for former Canton city engineer continued until October
WATCH: Court declares mistrial in case of father, son accused of shooting at FedEx driver
WATCH: Court declares mistrial in case of father, son accused of shooting at FedEx driver