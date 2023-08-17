Bribery trial for former Canton city engineer continued until October

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Canton city engineer has been granted a continuance in his bribery case.

U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate recently granted a request to postpone Rudy Warnock’s trial, resetting it for October 2.

“All parties agree that a continuance of the trial setting and corresponding deadlines is appropriate to provide additional time to review discover[y], prepare for trial, to file pretrial motions, and to give the parties an opportunity to negotiate a potential resolution to this matter,” an order from Wingate states.

“The defendant has specifically waived any speedy trial objections arising or which may arise from this continuance.”

Warnock’s trial previously was set for August 7.

Attorney John Colette asked for additional time, in part, to review numerous audio recordings included in the evidence. He also told the court more time was needed to review materials in light of a third co-defendant in the case preparing to enter a guilty plea.

Warnock and three others were indicted on bribery and wire fraud charges in December 2021. The indictments were unsealed last year. Warnock is accused of directing payments and rewards to Eric Gilkey and Andrew Grant, two former Canton aldermen, and Cleveland Anderson, a former commissioner of the Canton Municipal Utilities District.

According to court records, the alleged acts occurred between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2017, with the three city officials taking bribes in the form of concert tickets, football tickets, and cash.

Gilkey and Grant both pleaded guilty in November to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery. In February, Anderson filed a notice of intent to change his plea to guilty on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery.

