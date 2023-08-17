Body found on Jackson street with multiple gunshot wounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A body was discovered on a street in Jackson with multiple gunshot wounds on Tuesday.

According to the Jackson Police Department, officers responded to a call in reference to a man found dead on the side of Forest Avenue.

JPD says that it appeared that the victim was struck by a vehicle. Jackson Police also says that an examination by Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart revealed that the man had been shot multiple times.

The identity of the man has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

