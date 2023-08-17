Promote Your Business
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas 2-year-old believed to be critically endangered

By KPLC Digital Team and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BEAUMONT, Texas (KPLC/Gray News) - Authorities are searching for a missing 2-year-old out of Beaumont, Texas, who is considered to be critically endangered, KPLC reports.

The Beaumont Police Department issued an Amber Alert for Braylon Marquis Alexander Lee Harris, who is believed to be in the custody of Georgianna Latasha Randall, 29.

Braylon is approximately 2 feet, 11 inches tall and 36 pounds with black hair in short braids and brown eyes. Randall was described as 5-foot-7 and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials said they believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.

Randall was seen on foot with Braylon near the 1900 block of College Street around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Both Braylon and Randall were wearing white shirts when they were last seen. The suspect is driving a gray SUV with an unknown license plate number.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234 or call 911.

