3 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to a double homicide in Natchez

From left to right: Jadarrius McKnight, 24, Jamarion Perkins, 17, Zackeri Reason, 18, and Emmanuel Hill, 18(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people have been arrested by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and one teenager is wanted in connection to a double homicide.

According to the sheriff’s office, 26-year-old Brandon Brooks and 24-year-old Taron Woods were both killed on Myrtle Drive in Natchez on Thursday, August 10.

Jadarrius McKnight, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder. Jamarion Perkins, 17, turned himself in to Sheriff Travis Patten Wednesday around 9 p.m. and was also charged with two counts of murder.

Zackeri Reason, 18, was arrested at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and charged with accessory before the fact of murder.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Emanuel Hill, who has two outstanding warrants for murder in connection with this double homicide as well.

There is a $10,000 reward offered for tips that lead to evidence and/or the prosecution of this case if you call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001.

The Natchez Police Department has also assisted with the case.

