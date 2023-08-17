2 airlifted to hospital after shooting at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting call at Methodist South Hospital.

The shooting occurred at a Valero gas station located on Airways Boulevard and Ball Road.

MPD arrived at the call at 12:12 a.m. Thursday where they found two men injured.

The two men arrived at the hospital in their own vehicle.

They were then airlifted to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

