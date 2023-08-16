Why Hinds County won’t have a certified vote count until Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Election results are still being certified in Hinds County.

Ballot-by-ballot vote counters carefully tallied up your votes inside the Hinds County Courthouse to find out who exactly will be heading into a runoff and who will be on the ballot come November.

“They are counting the rest of the absentee ballots that they had left over from election day. Also, they will be counting the ballots that came in after the election that was postmarked on or before the election. So they had to transfer that information to a scannable ballot, send it to be scanned into the machine,” Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace explained.

That’s a piece of the puzzle that has many Hinds County Supervisor candidates questioning the voting process and closely watching each vote be counted.

“I’m waiting to make sure they get the numbers right, the undervotes and the overvotes, by the state statutes to get them right,” Democrat Hinds County Supervisor candidate for District 3 Deborah Dixon said.

“We’re here to make sure that everything is going in order for us to move forward and go to run-offs on the 29th,” Democrat Hinds County Supervisor candidate for District 5 Malcolm Johnson said.

According to Wallace, state statutes say overvotes, those who voted twice in the same race, undervotes, where a person votes in one race and leaves another blank, and write-ins are not to be counted.

“All casting ballots go into their percentage. But once the election is certified, and everything is official, the only thing that will be counted is to actually vote for the candidate. Not the write-ins, not the overvotes, not the undervotes,” Wallace said.

Wednesday, 6 people worked quickly to open absentee and affidavit ballots, transfer votes by hand to an official scannable ballot, and put the votes through the machine.

“I don’t think anybody should have to go through this. This is my third election, to have to deal with this after an election. It should be more efficient for the candidates to not have to go through this,” Dixon said.

According to Wallace, certified vote counts should be announced Thursday.

