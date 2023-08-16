Promote Your Business
WATCH: Day 2 of trial begins for men accused of shooting at Black FedEx driver

Brandon Case and his father Gregory Case were indicted in November on charges of attempted...
Brandon Case and his father Gregory Case were indicted in November on charges of attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy, and shooting into the vehicle of D’Monterrio Gibson in January 2022.(AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The second day of trial begins for two white men who are accused of chasing and shooting at a Black FedEx driver who had just made a delivery.

Brandon Case and his father Gregory Case were indicted in November on charges of attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy, and shooting into the vehicle of D’Monterrio Gibson in January 2022.

Gibson, who was 24 at the time, was not injured. But the chase and gunfire sparked social media complaints of racism in Brookhaven.

Watch live here:

