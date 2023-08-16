Things To Know Wednesday, August 16

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Driver survives wreck after losing control, flipping SUV on I-20W near Flowers exit

A driver managed to escape their SUV after losing control and flipping the vehicle several times Wednesday morning, according to Vicksburg Daily News. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-20 West, just west of the Flowers exit. The vehicle, a gray SUV, was upside down in the treeline when first responders arrived on the scene. A good samaritan who witnessed the crash stopped to assist the driver and call 911. The driver of the vehicle was able to free themselves and get out of the SUV, VDN reports. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol were on the scene investigating. The driver was transported to Merit Health River Region.

2. Missing woman’s body found by construction worker under I-55 bridge

The body of a missing woman was discovered under an I-55 bridge in Rankin County near the area where she was last seen alive. According to investigators, deputies responded and recovered the body of Taminique Trixy Keys, 38, of Lexington, Mississippi, on Monday around 11:45 a.m. Keys was last seen Wednesday night walking in an unknown direction in the area of Interstate 55 and Interstate 20 in Rankin County. After being found, her body was taken to a care center before being transported for an autopsy. Her manner of death has not yet been released.

3. ‘You will see increased law enforcement’: 4 wanted in connection to Northpark shooting

4 arrested in connection to Northpark mall shooting (Ridgeland Police Department)

Four people are wanted in connection to a shooting at the Northpark Mall. The incident happened on Saturday afternoon, leaving two people injured. One bystander was injured by shrapnel but refused medical attention. Another victim was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Yazoo City with a gunshot wound to the hip, a press release says. According to the press release, a group of six men began fighting in the Food Court area of the mall, which led to one gunshot being fired. With the assistance of Capitol Police and deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the situation was brought under control, and part of Northpark was closed until the scene could be cleared.

