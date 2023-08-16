Supermarket Shakeup: ALDI acquires Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 400 grocery stores around the U.S. Southeast will undergo a change of command, or even branding, after a major acquisition by the ALDI supermarket company.

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG) - the parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores - announced on Wednesday that their holdings would be divided between ALDI and Fresco Retail Group, LLC as part of a merger agreement. The company called the move a “comprehensive strategic divestiture” of its businesses.

Under the proposed agreement, ALDI will acquire all outstanding SEG capital stock in an all-cash transaction. This includes including all SEG operations under the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners, affecting around 400 stores in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida.

Wednesday’s announcement said that ALDI will continue to serve Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets through the banners’ existing stores once the sales process is complete. Some locations will convert to the ALDI format, and others will continue to operate as Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores.

SEG has also agreed to sell its Fresco y Más operations, which include 28 stores and four pharmacies, to Fresco Retail Group, LLC. The announcement said SEG anticipates that the sale will happen in the first quarter of 2024.

Fresco Retail Group, LLC, said they plan to continue current operations for all stores and pharmacies in the Fresco y Más banner.

SEG President and CEO Anthony Hucker said the merger is an excellent opportunity for its businesses and customers.

“Our successful transformational journey has created a unique opportunity with leading partners who share our vision and common commitments to creating value for their customers,” said Hucker. “We believe these next steps will fuel a phenomenal experience for our customers, new opportunities for our associates and increased value for our shareholders. As the sales processes proceed, we’ll stay acutely focused upon delivering the exceptional quality, service and value that our customers and communities have come to expect from us.”

The majority of SEG’s outstanding shareholders have already approved the merger agreement, and it is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Until the transactions are complete, SEG said it will continue to operate its respective banners and stores.

For continued updates, visit http://www.segrocers.com/updates.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.