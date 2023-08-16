Northwest Rankin football preps for difficult schedule in 2023

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Northwest Rankin will be replacing about half of their starters from last season and are going to have to rely on young guys to fill some of those roles.

“You’re looking at some guys returning, but you’re looking at a lot of new pieces,” said head coach Devin Cooper. “We’re going to get a lot of help with this upcoming sophomore class that needs to step up along with some older guys that have some experience.”

The Cougars will need some of the young guys to step up, and even though it’s still early in the season, those players are already stepping up.

“A lot of the sophomores, they work really hard, and they’re actually leading,” said senior offensive lineman Braylon McKinion. “Even though they’re younger, they fill the role, they lead, they’ve been doing pretty good at that.”

The first chance for the Cougars to get a feel for the team will be this Friday, when they travel to Philadelphia to play Neshoba Central in a jamboree.

“I think Friday night is our first test to figure out who we really are as a team and figure out our identity from there,” said senior quarterback Wes White. “We have Germantown the next week at home, from there we roll with it.”

Once the season starts, there won’t be much down time for the Cougars -- their non-district schedule includes games against Germantown, Clinton, Ocean Springs, Madison Central, and Brookhaven -- but Cooper is eager to get into those games, as they will prepare the players for tough district the Cougars play in.

“To prepare for our district and to prepare for playoffs and what you’re going to see, you will do an injustice by playing teams that you know you can beat. We need to play those teams that are going to take us to war,” Cooper said. “You’re going to have to play a really good game if you’re going to beat them. You’re going to have to win close games, you’ve got to learn how to fight out a win. I’d rather figure that out in non-district than get into district play.”

The Cougars will have to work hard to return to the playoffs in 2023.

“You have to play really well, and for us, we’re not going to be bigger than some of these teams we play, so we’ve got to play harder,” Cooper said. “We’ve got to be scrappy, we’ve got to be disciplined. If you’re going to top one of those teams, you’ve got to do things to the best of your ability be on the same page. There’s very minimum room to make mistakes.”

Regardless of where the games are played, the key to victory on Friday nights comes from what the team does on Lakeland Drive.

“We’ve got to work hard every day. The games aren’t won on Friday, they’re won Monday through Thursday,” McKinion said.

“I think we all just come together as a team play as one, one team, one heartbeat, I think that’s how you win football games,” White said.

The Cougars officially open their season on August 25, hosting Germantown.

