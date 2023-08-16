Man riding bicycle dead after trailer detaches from truck, crashes into him in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 64-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a trailer that became detached while he was riding his bicycle in Rankin County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the fatal crash occurred around 3:29 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 55 near I-20 West.

A 2022 GMC Sierra pulling a trailer driven by 33-year-old Eric Jones of Starkville was traveling south on Interstate 55 when Jones’ trailer became detached from the truck and collided with the bicyclist, 64-year-old David Crumpton of New Albany, Mississippi.

Crumpton suffered severe life-threatening injuries from the crash and later succumbed to the injuries sustained after being taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.