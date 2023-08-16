Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
First Day of School Photo Contest
St. Jude Dream Home
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Man riding bicycle dead after trailer detaches from truck, crashes into him in Rankin County

Man riding bicycle dead after trailer detaches from truck, crashes into him in Rankin County
Man riding bicycle dead after trailer detaches from truck, crashes into him in Rankin County(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 64-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a trailer that became detached while he was riding his bicycle in Rankin County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the fatal crash occurred around 3:29 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 55 near I-20 West.

A 2022 GMC Sierra pulling a trailer driven by 33-year-old Eric Jones of Starkville was traveling south on Interstate 55 when Jones’ trailer became detached from the truck and collided with the bicyclist, 64-year-old David Crumpton of New Albany, Mississippi.

Crumpton suffered severe life-threatening injuries from the crash and later succumbed to the injuries sustained after being taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing woman’s body found by construction worker under I-55 bridge
Missing woman’s body found by construction worker under I-55 bridge
The August 11 filing claims Old Town Middle School failed to report the actions of Marchenne...
Lawsuit accuses Madison Co. Schools of covering up alleged assault of middle school student
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker from Fayetteville,...
Military vet dies in I-10 crash traveling back home after family tragedy
‘You will see increased law enforcement’: 4 wanted in connection to Northpark shooting
Capt. Lee Robinson
JPD veteran found dead Wednesday morning

Latest News

Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Charles Case, charged with attempted first-degree murder,...
Officers testify in trial of 2 white Mississippi men in shooting at Black FedEx driver
Carlos Armando Rabago-Torres, 34, pled guilty in a Harrison County courtroom Monday to one...
Man sentenced after selling teddy bear stuffed with fentanyl to undercover Gulfport officer
5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (Texas Attorney General's Office photo)
Fifth Circuit rules attorney’s suit against Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors can move forward
WATCH: Day 2 of trial resumes for men accused of shooting at Black FedEx driver