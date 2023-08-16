Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
First Day of School Photo Contest
St. Jude Dream Home
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department assists MBI in making arrests for prostitution

Arrests Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department August 16, 2023
Arrests Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department August 16, 2023(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, the sheriff’s department made several arrests on Tuesday.

According to the arrest reports for Wednesday, August 15, 2023, eight men were arrested for prostitution charges.

According to Calhoun, this investigation is headed by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The Sheriff’s Department assisted MBI.

Eight people were charged with prostitution in a Mississippi Bureau of Investigation case.
Eight people were charged with prostitution in a Mississippi Bureau of Investigation case.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)

The eight listed on the arrest report are Yehudi Gosha Sims, Corey West, Frederick Richard Fletcher, David Jerimia Brown, Christopher Michael Daigle, Michael Curtis Russell, Bralin Makel Simon’allen and Alfred A. Sheilds.

View the arrest report here.

News 11 will keep you updated as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. Lee Robinson
JPD veteran found dead Wednesday morning
Missing woman’s body found by construction worker under I-55 bridge
Missing woman’s body found by construction worker under I-55 bridge
Man riding bicycle dead after trailer detaches from truck, crashes into him in Rankin County
Bicyclist fatality struck by detached trailer from truck in Rankin County
Day 2 of Trial: Father and son accused of shooting at FedEx driver
Detective has recorded interview, but never turned it in as evidence following alleged shooting of FedEx driver
High-speed chase involving stolen vehicles results in one crash, three arrests
High-speed chase involving stolen vehicles results in one crash, three arrests

Latest News

WLBT General Photo
‘Smart Window’ maker to pay nearly $5 million fine for illegal wastewater dumping in Mississippi
Two people escape house fire in Copiah Co.
Two people escape house fire in Copiah Co.
Geroge Ryan Walters, 43, of Laurel.
Murder charges upgraded against Jones Co. reserve deputy in deadly church shooting
MFC IMT activated to help coordinate wildfire efforts due to weather conditions
MFC IMT activated to help coordinate wildfire efforts due to weather conditions
Garrard-Black was not injured after becoming a target for the bull. She says she wants to use...
Mississippi woman hopes to use the attention of viral bull poker video to help children and youth