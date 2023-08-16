Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department assists MBI in making arrests for prostitution

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, the sheriff’s department made several arrests on Tuesday.

According to the arrest reports for Wednesday, August 15, 2023, eight men were arrested for prostitution charges.

According to Calhoun, this investigation is headed by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The Sheriff’s Department assisted MBI.

Eight people were charged with prostitution in a Mississippi Bureau of Investigation case. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)

The eight listed on the arrest report are Yehudi Gosha Sims, Corey West, Frederick Richard Fletcher, David Jerimia Brown, Christopher Michael Daigle, Michael Curtis Russell, Bralin Makel Simon’allen and Alfred A. Sheilds.

View the arrest report here.

News 11 will keep you updated as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.