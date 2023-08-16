Promote Your Business
JPD veteran found dead Wednesday morning

Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren and Brendan Hall
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 28-year veteran with the Jackson Police Department was found dead Wednesday morning, sources tell WLBT.

The officer is Cpt. Lee Robinson, who is believed to have died of natural causes.

Robinson joined the department in 1995.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba asked for a moment of silence during Thursday’s budget hearings. The meeting was then recessed to 1:30 p.m.

Lumumba was apparently notified at the meeting and was seen whispering to each of the council members present.

“Our prayers are with his family. We ask the Lord [to] give his angels charge concerning his family,” he said. “We can’t share any details until we understand exactly the nature of his passing. But I ask that you continue to be in prayer for those individuals who he is survived by.

This is a developing story.

