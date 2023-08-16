Promote Your Business
High-speed chase involving stolen vehicles results in one crash, three arrests
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two vehicles driven by robbery suspects led law enforcement on a chase out of Jackson on Interstate 20 heading east.

One vehicle stopped east of Clinton, the other continued at a high rate of speed almost as far as Bovina before colliding with an 18-wheeler and a guardrail.

Police arrested two occupants of the first vehicle - a white truck believed to have been stolen - without incident. The driver of the second vehicle, a black Challenger - also believed to have been stolen - was injured in the wreck and taken to the hospital for examination.

Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and Clinton Police all responded to the incident.

