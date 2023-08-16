Great Wednesday Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A very pleasant morning for us in central MS behind yesterday’s cold front! Temperatures are still dropping and should reach the mid-60s for most before the sun makes its way up. This afternoon won’t be too bad either, with highs topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. One thing to keep in mind: although it isn’t quite as hot, wildfire danger persists and won’t be decreasing anytime soon.

Tomorrow will bring another pleasant morning, but slightly warmer temps in the afternoon. The mugginess will stay low, so no heat alerts are expected for Thursday. Friday should bring everyone back into the 100s, and from there we don’t see them going away anytime soon. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will likely be issued by the weekend as the moisture and mugginess start to build again. No rain is expected in the near future.

