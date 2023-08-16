Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
First Day of School Photo Contest
St. Jude Dream Home
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Four wanted in Northpark Mall shooting in custody, face multiple charges

From left to right: Jamari Brown, 24, Kyandre Harris, 22, James Cole Jr., 20, and Jalen Carter,...
From left to right: Jamari Brown, 24, Kyandre Harris, 22, James Cole Jr., 20, and Jalen Carter, 20(Ridgeland Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - All four people wanted in connection to a shooting at the Northpark Mall are in custody.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon after six men began fighting in the Food Court section of the mall, leaving two people injured.

Jamari Jaquez Brown, 24, of Yazoo City; 22-year-old Kyandre Rahkeem Harris, of Yazoo City; and 20-year-old James Earl Cole, Jr., of Benton, Mississippi, are all in custody at the Ridgeland City Jail as of Wednesday, according to the Ridgeland Police Department.

Jalen Deonte Carter, 20, of Yazoo City, was arrested shortly after.

Cole was also a shooting victim. Ridgeland Police say he shot himself in the hip as he pulled a handgun from his waistband.

All four of the captured suspects face multiple charges.

Brown, Harris, and Carter have been charged with illegally carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct while interfering with a business, and trespassing.

Cole has been charged with discharging a firearm within city limits, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct while interfering with a business, and trespassing.

“This behavior will not be tolerated in Ridgeland,” Chief Brian Myers said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing woman’s body found by construction worker under I-55 bridge
Missing woman’s body found by construction worker under I-55 bridge
The August 11 filing claims Old Town Middle School failed to report the actions of Marchenne...
Lawsuit accuses Madison Co. Schools of covering up alleged assault of middle school student
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker from Fayetteville,...
Military vet dies in I-10 crash traveling back home after family tragedy
‘You will see increased law enforcement’: 4 wanted in connection to Northpark shooting
Capt. Lee Robinson
JPD veteran found dead Wednesday morning

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Man riding bicycle dead after trailer detaches from truck, crashes into him in Rankin County
Man riding bicycle dead after trailer detaches from truck, crashes into him in Rankin County
Carlos Armando Rabago-Torres, 34, pled guilty in a Harrison County courtroom Monday to one...
Man sentenced after selling teddy bear stuffed with fentanyl to undercover Gulfport officer
5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (Texas Attorney General's Office photo)
Fifth Circuit rules attorney’s suit against Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors can move forward