Four wanted in Northpark Mall shooting in custody, face multiple charges

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - All four people wanted in connection to a shooting at the Northpark Mall are in custody.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon after six men began fighting in the Food Court section of the mall, leaving two people injured.

Jamari Jaquez Brown, 24, of Yazoo City; 22-year-old Kyandre Rahkeem Harris, of Yazoo City; and 20-year-old James Earl Cole, Jr., of Benton, Mississippi, are all in custody at the Ridgeland City Jail as of Wednesday, according to the Ridgeland Police Department.

Jalen Deonte Carter, 20, of Yazoo City, was arrested shortly after.

Cole was also a shooting victim. Ridgeland Police say he shot himself in the hip as he pulled a handgun from his waistband.

All four of the captured suspects face multiple charges.

Brown, Harris, and Carter have been charged with illegally carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct while interfering with a business, and trespassing.

Cole has been charged with discharging a firearm within city limits, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct while interfering with a business, and trespassing.

“This behavior will not be tolerated in Ridgeland,” Chief Brian Myers said.

