First Alert Forecast: Tracking another pleasant day for Wednesday, but temperatures are looking to heat back up as we enter into the weekend!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Happy Wednesday!

Tracking pleasant temperatures across the south for our Wednesday.

This afternoon, Highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. One thing to keep in mind: although it isn’t quite as hot, wildfire danger persists and won’t be decreasing anytime soon.

Thursday will bring another pleasant morning, but slightly warmer temps in the afternoon. The mugginess will stay low, so no heat alerts are expected for Thursday.

Tracking a drier weather pattern ahead and temperatures will rise back into the low 100 for Friday and into the weekend!

Friday should bring everyone back into the 100s, and from there, we don’t see them going away anytime soon. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will likely be issued by the weekend as the moisture and mugginess start to build again. No rain is expected shortly.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.