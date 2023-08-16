Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: Tracking another pleasant day for Wednesday, but temperatures are looking to heat back up as we enter into the weekend!

Tracking temperatures into the upper 90s by Thursday and our triple digits return Friday into...
Tracking temperatures into the upper 90s by Thursday and our triple digits return Friday into the weekend!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Happy Wednesday!

Tracking pleasant temperatures across the south for our Wednesday.

This afternoon, Highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. One thing to keep in mind: although it isn’t quite as hot, wildfire danger persists and won’t be decreasing anytime soon.

Thursday will bring another pleasant morning, but slightly warmer temps in the afternoon. The mugginess will stay low, so no heat alerts are expected for Thursday.

Tracking a drier weather pattern ahead and temperatures will rise back into the low 100 for Friday and into the weekend!

Friday should bring everyone back into the 100s, and from there, we don’t see them going away anytime soon. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will likely be issued by the weekend as the moisture and mugginess start to build again. No rain is expected shortly.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker from Fayetteville,...
Military vet dies in I-10 crash traveling back home after family tragedy
The August 11 filing claims Old Town Middle School failed to report the actions of Marchenne...
Lawsuit accuses Madison Co. Schools of covering up alleged assault of middle school student
‘You will see increased law enforcement’: 4 wanted in connection to Northpark shooting
Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s today with low humidity.
Great Wednesday Forecast
First Alert Forecast: relief continues through mid-week before we trend hotter into the weekend
Peyton's Tuesday Evening Forecast
First Alert Forecast: turning slightly cooler, less humid in the wake of cold front