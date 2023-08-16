First Alert Forecast: big heat makes a return by late week into the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: Pleasant, quiet conditions are on tap for this evening with drier and slightly cooler air still in place across the area. Temperatures will fall to the 70s after sunset before bottoming out in the 60s overnight under a mostly clear sky. Expect it to feel pretty nice stepping out the door for work and school in the morning.

THURSDAY: We are expecting to see slightly warmer temperatures for Thursday as our airmass begins to moderate. Most locations across central Mississippi are forecast to reach the middle 90s with lots of sunshine to go around. With tolerable humidity levels still in place, it should overall be a nice day.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A bigger shift in our weather pattern will emerge by Friday/this weekend as a strong ridge of high pressure builds back in overhead. This will act a heat dome and will result in high temperatures to top out back in the upper 90s to lower 100s on a daily basis. Wildfire danger conditions look to also continue for a while as rain chances remain slim to none. Make sure to heed to burn bans in effect.

