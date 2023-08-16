Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
First Day of School Photo Contest
St. Jude Dream Home
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: big heat makes a return by late week into the weekend

Next 3 days
Next 3 days(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: Pleasant, quiet conditions are on tap for this evening with drier and slightly cooler air still in place across the area. Temperatures will fall to the 70s after sunset before bottoming out in the 60s overnight under a mostly clear sky. Expect it to feel pretty nice stepping out the door for work and school in the morning.

THURSDAY: We are expecting to see slightly warmer temperatures for Thursday as our airmass begins to moderate. Most locations across central Mississippi are forecast to reach the middle 90s with lots of sunshine to go around. With tolerable humidity levels still in place, it should overall be a nice day.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A bigger shift in our weather pattern will emerge by Friday/this weekend as a strong ridge of high pressure builds back in overhead. This will act a heat dome and will result in high temperatures to top out back in the upper 90s to lower 100s on a daily basis. Wildfire danger conditions look to also continue for a while as rain chances remain slim to none. Make sure to heed to burn bans in effect.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing woman’s body found by construction worker under I-55 bridge
Missing woman’s body found by construction worker under I-55 bridge
The August 11 filing claims Old Town Middle School failed to report the actions of Marchenne...
Lawsuit accuses Madison Co. Schools of covering up alleged assault of middle school student
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker from Fayetteville,...
Military vet dies in I-10 crash traveling back home after family tragedy
‘You will see increased law enforcement’: 4 wanted in connection to Northpark shooting
Capt. Lee Robinson
JPD veteran found dead Wednesday morning

Latest News

Tracking temperatures into the upper 90s by Thursday and our triple digits return Friday into...
First Alert Forecast: Tracking another pleasant day for Wednesday, but temperatures are looking to heat back up as we enter into the weekend!
Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s today with low humidity.
Great Wednesday Forecast
Elise's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Heating back up by late week
First Alert Forecast: relief continues through mid-week before we trend hotter into the weekend