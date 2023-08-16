Fifth Circuit rules attorney’s suit against Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors can move forward

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLBT) - A Jackson attorney’s lawsuit against Hinds County can move forward, largely because of three words in state statute.

On Monday, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court’s decision to dismiss Pieter Teeuwissen’s complaint against the Hinds County Board of Supervisors for early termination of two contracts.

In 2019, the board of supervisors awarded Teeuwissen a one-year contract to serve as board attorney.

At the same time, the board approved a one-year contract with Simon & Teeuwissen, designating the firm as special counsel for the county.

However, after the newly elected board took office in 2020, the contracts were canceled, and no additional payments to Teeuwissen or his firm were made.

Teeuwissen filed suit in U.S. District Court, saying the county’s failure to pay him was a violation of his constitutional rights.

The contracts were valued at $250,000 and both were canceled after approximately three months.

The county disagreed, arguing the board had the right to terminate contracts, and that a Mississippi common-law rule prohibited previous elected officials from binding new elected leaders to an agreement.

Teeuwissen disagreed, saying state statute gives boards of supervisors the ability to hire local counsel “by the year.”

“According to Teeuwissen, this language allowed the old board to bind the new board and therefore required the new board to pay the early-termination fee that the contracts called for,” Teeuwissen argued.

The Fifth Circuit agreed.

“If the board has authority to agree to one-year contracts for legal services, it necessarily... has authority to agree to a one-year contract at any point in time – even if that point is near an election,” the court wrote.

The Fifth Court added that without the power to bind governments to one-year contracts, boards likely could have a tougher time finding legal representation.

“Taking the contract would be risky during an election year when the board’s membership might flip, but it would be risky during other years too (because members might resign at any point).”

