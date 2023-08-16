EPA says more oversight on tap for Jackson’s water spending

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - More oversight could be on tap for the city of Jackson and how it spends hundreds of millions of dollars in federal water money.

It’s an extra set of eyes that should have already been in place but was not due to incorrect guidance handed down by the EPA.

This week, the EPA’s Office of Inspector General issued a “management alert,” saying it had incorrectly advised states that they did not have to review the audits of cities receiving loans through their respective State Revolving Funds.

The EPA determined it had made the mistake after it began an audit of how drinking water funds have been spent in Jackson.

“In this case, it was really a finding related to the EPA more than Jackson or the state,” said OIG Assistant Inspector General Katherine Trimble. “They just helped us get there by identifying the misinformation they were provided.”

That audit got underway last November and was designed to “identify award and expenditure decisions at the state and local level,” a notice to the city and Mississippi State Department of Health states.

It was initiated following the city’s August/September water crisis, which left tens of thousands of people without running water for weeks.

The audit also came after the city received more than $40 million in assistance through Mississippi’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund or approximately half of the federal funds that passed through the program between 2015 and 2022, OIG data shows.

The revolving fund provides cities with low-interest rate loans for water system improvements. The program is administered by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

“We talked to the [health department], and we were asking them about the information they used to make decisions about awarding state revolving funds to the city,” Trimble said. “We asked if they used the single audits that Jackson is required to have done... They told us they weren’t, but that was according to guidance that EPA provided to them.”

“The city of Jackson did what it was required to do by having these independent audits conducted,” she said. “Likewise, the Mississippi Department of Health didn’t do anything wrong because they were following EPA guidance.”

According to the 1995 Single Audit Act, non-federal entities that receive $750,000 or more a year in federal funds are required to conduct an annual audit.

Jackson hires an independent contractor each year to do its comprehensive annual financial report, which includes an audit of how state and federal dollars are spent.

State agencies that administer the federal dollars, meanwhile, are required to review those audits.

Doing so, according to the Inspector General’s office, can help prevent fraud, waste, and abuse.

“This is just another set of eyes on top of these findings to help make sure that Jackson follows through and addresses what that independent auditor is calling out,” Trimble said.

OIG discovered several discrepancies when reviewing the city’s recent financial reports, including one finding in the 2019 CAFR showing the city would seek grant reimbursements for project costs it had yet to pay for.

Accountants recommended that the Department of Public Works “require all project managers who oversee any federal projects... to hold any submittals for reimbursements until payments to the contractor have been approved on the council docket.”

Jackson's 2019 audit shows the city sought grant reimbursements for projects it had yet to pay for. (WLBT)

OIG officials say the lack of oversight is particularly concerning, given that Jackson is set to receive more than $600 million in federal allocations for its water system. Those funds were appropriated by Congress last year and will go into the state’s DWSRF specifically for use in Jackson.

The agency also is concerned that the EPA’s incorrect guidance will extend beyond Mississippi, something it says doesn’t sit well in light of the billions of dollars it awards to communities each year.

“Any state and territory that administers a DWSRF or CWSRF may not be using single audit reports as tools to evaluate the risk for or [to] detect fraud, waste or abuse,” the management alert states. “As such, the potential lack of oversight is troubling.”

